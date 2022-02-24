SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

