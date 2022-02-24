South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.69

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 56789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

