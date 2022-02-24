SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $660.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
