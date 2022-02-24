SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $660.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

