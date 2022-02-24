SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.07

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.07 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 127786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.