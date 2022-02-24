SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 219,980 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 648,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.76. 817,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420,691. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.61 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.30.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

