SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.23

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

