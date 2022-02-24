SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 692.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the period.

GLDM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,309. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

