SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 323,695 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,354.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71.

