SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.04

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.04 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

