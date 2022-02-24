SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 141,226 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $35.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.