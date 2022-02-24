Springfield Properties Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SPR opened at GBX 143.61 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 134.28 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £146.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.67.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.11) target price on shares of Springfield Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

