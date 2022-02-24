Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.34-6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

