SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX Corporation is a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

