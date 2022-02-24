Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 39,211 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have commented on PING. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Ping Identity Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.