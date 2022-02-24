Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

LOPE opened at $87.01 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

