Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 68,535 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 148,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.