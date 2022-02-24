SSE’s (SSE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,712.38 ($23.29).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £17.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

