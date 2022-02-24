SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

