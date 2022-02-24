STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
STAA traded up $10.61 on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 41,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,219. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
