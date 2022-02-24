STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA traded up $10.61 on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 41,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,219. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

