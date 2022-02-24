Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock

Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE – Get Rating) Director Boris Aryev purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,727,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,388.60.

Shares of CVE HRE opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13. Stans Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Stans Energy Corp., a resource development company, focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

