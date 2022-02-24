Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock

Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE – Get Rating) Director Boris Aryev purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,727,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,388.60.
Shares of CVE HRE opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13. Stans Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Stans Energy (Get Rating)
See Also
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.