Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $30.25 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.45%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

