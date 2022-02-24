StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.29.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

