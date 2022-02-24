Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

