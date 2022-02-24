Stephen A. Riddick Sells 6,223 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -128.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,563,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

