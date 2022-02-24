Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $32.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 264.16, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 136.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $140,009,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.