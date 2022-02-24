Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 633% compared to the average volume of 739 call options.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.13.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.