Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,116% compared to the average daily volume of 360 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

