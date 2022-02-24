StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
ASUR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.10.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.