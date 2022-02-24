StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.