StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.95.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.