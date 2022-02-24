StockNews.com Downgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

