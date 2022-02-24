StockNews.com Downgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.