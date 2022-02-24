StockNews.com Downgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

