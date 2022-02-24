StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.