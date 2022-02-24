StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68.
About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
