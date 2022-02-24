StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

