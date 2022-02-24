StockNews.com Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Buy”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,075 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

