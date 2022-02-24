Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trio-Tech International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TRT stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International Profile (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.