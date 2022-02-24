Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.82 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

