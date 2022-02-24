Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

