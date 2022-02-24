STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. STORE Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.220 EPS.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,612. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

