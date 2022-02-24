STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. STORE Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.220 EPS.
NYSE:STOR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,612. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $37.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.
STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.
About STORE Capital (Get Rating)
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STORE Capital (STOR)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.