Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.01

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

