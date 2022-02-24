Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

