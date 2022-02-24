Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s 5th Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

SYK stock opened at $244.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

