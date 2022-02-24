Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

