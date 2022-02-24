STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $307.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.47), with a volume of 20717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.56).

STVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.77. The firm has a market cap of £153.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($24,139.81).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

