Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

INN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,434. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 422,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

