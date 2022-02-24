Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

SMU.UN stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.75. 561,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,998. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.31 and a 12 month high of C$24.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

