Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE SUM traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 2,063,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,374. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

