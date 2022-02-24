Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE SUM traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 2,063,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,374. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Earnings History for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.