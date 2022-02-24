Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.55. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 166,014 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 22.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.