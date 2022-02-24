Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SRDX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. 39,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,262. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a P/E ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.10.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

