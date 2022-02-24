Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$9.82. Approximately 53,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.68.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$234.86 million and a P/E ratio of 107.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

