Symmetry Partners LLC Has $57.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,568. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

